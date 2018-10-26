FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
October 26, 2018 / 12:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

S-Oil sees Q4 refining margins increasing on seasonal demand, tight supply

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - S-Oil Corp, South Korea’s third-largest refiner by capacity, said on Friday that seasonal demand and tight supply in the region are expected to help refining margins increase in the fourth quarter.

“The seasonal demand growth and limited capacity expansions in Asia Pacific will further boost the refining margin,” the refiner, whose top shareholder is Saudi Aramco, said in an earnings statement.

The company also said its new residue fuel oil and olefin plants are expected to begin commercial operations in November. (Reporting By Jane Chung; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.