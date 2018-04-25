FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
April 25, 2018 / 12:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea's S-Oil expects healthy refining margins in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - S-Oil Corp, South Korea’s third-biggest oil refiner, on Wednesday said that strong demand growth in the region would support refining margins in the second quarter of this year.

“Refining margins will be held up at a healthy level given 0.6-0.8 million barrels per day of strong year-on-year demand growth in the region and spring maintenance,” the refiner said in an earnings statement.

“In the longer term, market fundamentals will be continuously supportive given that capacity additions are lagging behind demand growth,” it added.

Reporting by Jane Chung Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.