Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
October 23, 2019 / 12:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea's S-Oil expects Q4 refining margins to improve on inventory build-up ahead of IMO

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - S-Oil, South Korea’s third-largest refiner, said on Wednesday that refining margins are expected to improve in the fourth quarter on the back of inventory build-up ahead of implementation of stricter rules on marine fuels in 2020.

“Refining margins will strengthen from the fourth quarter, driven by inventory build-up demand for compliant fuels in advance of IMO 2020,” the refiner, whose top shareholder is Saudi Aramco, said in an earnings statement.

Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
