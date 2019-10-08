Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 8, 2019 / 6:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

S4 Capital's digital content unit to merge with U.S.-based agency

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell’s advertising vehicle S4 Capital on Tuesday said its digital content unit, MediaMonks, would merge with U.S.-based marketing agency Firewood as the company pushes further into a lucrative digital space.

The deal, which values Firewood at up to $150 million, will be funded in part through an issue of shares to raise about 100 million pounds ($122.94 million), S4 Capital said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8134 pounds Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

