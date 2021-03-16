Ad man Sorrell eyes roaring recovery, more deals

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell, the world’s most famous advertising executive, expects global economies to roar back to life as they recover from the pandemic over the next two years, but is worried about what comes next.

“The drum beat in our daily meetings is getting louder and louder and louder, things are flying,” the executive chairman of digital advertising company s4 Capital told Reuters, adding that tech and healthcare were leading the charge.

He said he expected his firm to be at the “north end” of the market’s estimates of 15 to 20% like-for-like gross profit growth for last year, and is eyeing more deals, including a small content one.

He also said that ideally S4 would one day agree a transformational deal where it inserts itself into a bigger company that is then run together. He suggested the digital transformation company Globant as an ideal partner.