March 29, 2018 / 10:08 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

South African Airways net loss widens to 5.6 bln rand, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - South African Airways (SAA) suffered a net loss of 5.6 billion rand ($475 million) in the 2016/17 financial year, compared to a loss of 1.5 billion a year earlier, Chief Executive Vuyani Jarana said on Thursday.

SAA is regularly cited by ratings agencies as a drain on the government’s purse and has not generated profit since 2011.

Jarana said a news conference that the airline was in talks with unions about reducing staff costs and expected the airline to break even by 2021. ($1 = 11.8008 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
