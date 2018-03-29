South African Airways net loss widens to 5.6 bln rand, CEO says

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - South African Airways (SAA) suffered a net loss of 5.6 billion rand ($475 million) in the 2016/17 financial year, compared to a loss of 1.5 billion a year earlier, Chief Executive Vuyani Jarana said on Thursday.

SAA is regularly cited by ratings agencies as a drain on the government’s purse and has not generated profit since 2011.

Jarana said a news conference that the airline was in talks with unions about reducing staff costs and expected the airline to break even by 2021. ($1 = 11.8008 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Joe Brock)