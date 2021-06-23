Spanish banks are considering exiting capital of bad bank, Sabadell CEO says

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - Spanish banks are considering exiting the capital structure of Spain’s bad bank Sareb, Sabadell CEO Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno said on Wednesday.

“It is an ongoing process and we have to wait for the outcome,” Gonzalez-Bueno said after being asked about potential plans by banks to leave Sareb’s capital given the sustained losses it has booked in recent years.