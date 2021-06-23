Spanish banks are considering exiting capital of bad bank, Sabadell CEO says

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - Spanish banks are considering exiting the capital structure of Spain’s bad bank Sareb, Sabadell CEO Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno said on Wednesday.
“It is an ongoing process and we have to wait for the outcome,” Gonzalez-Bueno said after being asked about potential plans by banks to leave Sareb’s capital given the sustained losses it has booked in recent years.
Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo
