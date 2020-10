(Corrects paragraph 1 to show job cuts planned for 2021, not 2020)

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell plans to cut up to 2,000 jobs, or around 12% of its workforce in Spain, in 2021, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Sabadell declined to comment. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Jan Harvey)