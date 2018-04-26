FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 26, 2018 / 5:21 AM / in 2 hours

Spain's Sabadell Q1 net profit rises 33 pct on lower provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 33 percent thanks to lower loan loss provisions, though lending income remained under pressure because of ultra-low interest rates.

Net profit came in at 259 million euros ($315.31 million), above analysts’ forecasts of 211 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Its net interest income, or profit from loans minus funding costs, rose 1.9 percent in the quarter to 912 million euros, below forecasts of 920 million euros and was 1.4 percent lower than in the previous quarter.

$1 = 0.8214 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.