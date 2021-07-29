Spain's Sabadell Q2 net profit almost trebles on lower provisions

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell on Thursday said its second quarter net profit almost trebled from the same period a year ago on lower loan loss provisions.

The country’s fourth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 147 million euros ($174.27 million) in the April to June period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 86 million euros. ($1 = 0.8435 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)