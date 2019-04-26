UPDATE 1-Spain's Sabadell Q1 profit flat, beats estimates on lower costs

(Adds breakdown of figures and detail)

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Sabadell on Friday said its first-quarter net profit remained largely unchanged against a year-ago period as lower overall costs and charges at its British unit TSB Bank partially offset pressure on lending income and revenue.

Net profit for Sabadell, Spain’s fourth-largest bank in terms of total assets, came in at 258.3 million euros ($287.8 million), compared with 259.3 million euros in 2018, but above analysts’ estimate of 221 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sabadell acquired TSB for 1.7 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in 2015 to expand into Britain and challenge incumbent retail lenders. However, an IT meltdown at its British unit last year, the economic uncertainty over Brexit and low interest rates put pressure on the lender.

The glitches sent TSB’s costs spiralling and it racked up losses of 240 million euros last year. However, by the first quarter of 2019, TSB managed to break even and booked a profit of 7.3 million euros.

Sabadell’s first-quarter net interest income (NII), or profit on loans minus funding costs, fell 1.2 percent to 901 million euros year-on-year, and down 3.4 percent from the previous quarter, due to ultra-low interest rates and the impact of new international accounting standards.

Analysts estimated NII to come in at 915 million euros.

The Spanish bank sees a 1 percent-2 percent growth in NII in 2019.