ISTANBUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Friday its net profit stood at 1.06 billion lira ($174 million) in the first quarter, edging down slightly from 1.07 billion a year earlier.

In a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange, it said its sales rose to 4.3 billion lira in the first quarter from 3.4 billion in the same period the previous year. ($1 = 6.0992 liras) (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Editing by Daren Butler)