Turkey's Sabanci Holding Q4 net profit rises 48 percent

ISTANBUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding posted a net profit of 1.1 billion lira ($291 million) in the fourth quarter, up 48.1 percent from a year earlier, it said on Monday.

Its sales revenues climbed 28.5 percent in the fourth quarter to 3.8 billion lira, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

In 2017 as a whole, net profit jumped 30.9 percent to 3.5 billion lira, with sales up 12 percent to 13.8 billion lira. ($1 = 3.7857 liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)