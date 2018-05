ISTANBUL, May 8 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding posted a net profit of 1.07 billion lira ($250 million) in the first quarter, up 59 percent from a year earlier, it said on Tuesday.

Its total revenues climbed 24 percent in the first quarter to 11.3 billion lira, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 4.2740 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan Editing by Daren Butler)