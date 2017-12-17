FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 17, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 2 days ago

Thai Bev's unit seeks to buy 53.59 pct of Sabeco - Vietnam trade ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s trade ministry said on Sunday that Vietnam Beverage Co Ltd, a Vietnam unit of Thai Beverage, had registered to buy 53.59 percent of Vietnamese brewer Sabeco.

The trade ministry said in a statement that two investors had registered to participate in the Dec. 18 sale auction for a stake in Sabeco.

The other investor is a Vietnamese individual who registered to buy 20,000 Sabeco shares, or 0.003 percent of Sabeco, it said. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Gareth Jones)

