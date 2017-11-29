FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Vietnam to sell majority stake in Sabeco, caps foreign ownership at 49 pct
November 29, 2017 / 3:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Vietnam to sell majority stake in Sabeco, caps foreign ownership at 49 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects foreign ownership limit in headline and para 1)

HO CHI MINH CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam said on Wednesday it is open to selling a 54-percent stake in Sabeco , the country’s top brewer, but capped foreign ownership at about 49 percent.

The mininum price for the long-stalled sale of the $9 billion maker of Bia Saigon and 333 brews has been set at 320,000 dong ($14.10) a share, a trade ministry official told a news conference.

The government owns nearly 90 percent of Sabeco. Vietnam is shaping up as a battleground for global brewers thanks to a youthful population and beer-drinking culture. ($1 = 22,700 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)

