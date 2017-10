HANOI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s trade ministry and other authorities which control Sabeco have just over a week to finalise and submit a divestment plan for the country’s biggest brewer after the prime minister set an Oct. 20 deadline, a government report showed on Thursday.

The government plans to sell a 53.59 percent stake in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp (Sabeco). (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)