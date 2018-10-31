Elected governor Dória rules out Sabesp privatization- report

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The elected governor of the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo ruled out the privatization of state-controlled sanitation company Sabesp in a interview published on Wednesday by newspaper Valor Economico.

João Doria, elected last Sunday, said he wants Sabesp to raise capital selling more shares either in Brazil or the U.S., but ruled out privatizing the company. Press representatives for the elected governor’s party did not immediately reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)