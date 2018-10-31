FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 12:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Elected governor Dória rules out Sabesp privatization- report

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The elected governor of the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo ruled out the privatization of state-controlled sanitation company Sabesp in a interview published on Wednesday by newspaper Valor Economico.

João Doria, elected last Sunday, said he wants Sabesp to raise capital selling more shares either in Brazil or the U.S., but ruled out privatizing the company. Press representatives for the elected governor’s party did not immediately reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

