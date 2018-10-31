FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018

UPDATE 1-Brazil's governor-elect for São Paulo rules out Sabesp privatization

1 Min Read

(Adds elected governor representative confirming remarks)

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian governor-elect for the state of São Paulo, João Doria, has ruled out privatizing state-run sanitation company Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo, or Sabesp, his press representatives confirmed on Wednesday.

The Valor Economico newspaper first reported the remark in an interview with Doria, who was elected on Sunday. Doria told Valor he wanted Sabesp to raise capital by selling more shares either in Brazil or the United States, but ruled out privatizing the company. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

