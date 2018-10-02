FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 2, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

SABIC to issue $2 billion dual-tranche bond

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) set the final spreads for a planned dual-tranche U.S. dollar bond expected to be worth $2 billion, a bank document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

The company will offer 115 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for five-year bonds and 155 bps over the benchmark for 10-year notes.

The deal, which is expected to price later on Tuesday, received orders in excess of $9 billion, the document showed. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.