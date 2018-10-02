FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 2, 2018 / 7:59 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi's SABIC issues $2 billion dual-tranche bond

1 Min Read

(Updates with final size and terms)

DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) has raised $2 billion through a dual-tranche U.S. dollar bond issue, a bank document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

The amount is equally split between two tranches of five- and 10-year notes.

SABIC, rated A1 by Moody’s and A-(minus) by S&P, has issued the 144A/Regulation S bonds through SABIC Capital II B.V, a special purpose vehicle.

The five-year notes offer a 4 percent coupon, while the 10-year notes offer 4.5 percent.

The deal received orders in excess of $9 billion.

Proceeds from the debt sale will be used to repay outstanding debts to third parties.

BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, MUFG and Standard Chartered Bank have arranged the deal. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.