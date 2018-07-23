FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley picked to advise on Aramco's SABIC deal -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have been picked to advise on Saudi Aramco’s potential acquisition of a stake in petrochemical maker SABIC , four sources familiar with the matter said.

Late last week, Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE confirmed a Reuters report that it was working on a possible purchase of a “strategic stake” in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) from the Public Investment Fund, the country’s main sovereign wealth fund.

Aramco and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. JPMorgan declined to comment.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Tom Arnold and Rania El Gamal. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
