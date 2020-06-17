Saudi Aramco completes $69 bln SABIC stake deal, extends schedule

RIYADH, June 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has completed the acquisition of a 70% stake in petrochemicals company Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) for $69.1 billion from the PIF sovereign fund and has extended the payment period to 2028, the oil giant said on Wednesday.

Following a seller loan provided by PIF, Aramco will pay instalments starting in August until April 2028, it said in a bourse filing, extending the payment schedule from a previously agreed 2025 deadline.

The whole transaction was funded through promissory notes issued to PIF at the closing of the deal, Aramco said.