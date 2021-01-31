Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
SABIC-Aramco tie-up to have benefit worth $3-4 billion - SABIC CEO

By Reuters Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s acquisition of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, will have a financial benefit worth $3 billion to $4 billion, SABIC’s CEO said on Sunday.

SABIC’s share of that benefit will be worth between $1.5 billion and $1.8 billion, its chief executive Yousef al-Benyan said on an earnings call.

