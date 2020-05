RIYADH, May 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) has no interest in taking over Swiss chemicals company Clariant despite hiking its stake in the company, its chief executive Yousef al-Benyan told an earnings briefing on Monday.

In March, SABIC disclosed it had raised its stake in Clariant to 31.5% from 25%, saying the increase was part of its strategy to achieve a leadership position in the Specialties business. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by Saeed Azhar)