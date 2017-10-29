FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi’s SABIC Q3 net profit up 10.7 pct on higher prices, sales
October 29, 2017 / 1:11 PM / in 2 hours

Saudi’s SABIC Q3 net profit up 10.7 pct on higher prices, sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals company, reported a 10.7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating analysts’ estimates.

SABIC made a net profit of 5.79 billion riyals ($1.54 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 5.23 billion riyals in the year-earlier period, the company said in a bourse statement.

The net profit was better than the average net profit forecast of 4.27 billion riyals by four analysts.

SABIC, which aims to be Number 3 petrochemicals producer, attributed the profit rise to to higher average selling prices and higher sales quantities.

The company’s results are closely tied to oil prices and global economic growth because its products -- plastics, fertilisers and metals -- are used extensively in construction, agriculture, industry and the manufacturing of consumer goods. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Tom Arnold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
