Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG plant suffers outage -market sources

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Production at Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Louisiana is running well below capacity, resulting in disruption to cargo loadings, trade sources said.

Feed gas supply into the liquefaction plant plunged sharply during the weekend, data on the Thomson Reuters Eikon terminal showed.

Flows fell to 630 million cubic feet/day on Jan. 19 from 3.2 billion cubic feet/day on Jan. 15.

Freezing weather may have disrupted water supply to Sabine Pass, market sources said.

Several production units, or trains, are estimated to be offline, potentially delaying cargo loadings and deliveries to Asian markets in February and March, they said.

Cheniere Energy was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in LONDON and Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE)