Feedgas flows into Sabine Pass LNG export plant drop again -data

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Feedgas supplies into Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Louisiana fell again after recovering briefly following a month-long maintenance shutdown affecting one of three production units, data showed on Tuesday.

Input levels on the three pipelines serving the facility showed feed levels had fallen to 2,180 million cubic feet/day (mcf/day) on Tuesday after a fall and briefly recovering to a high of 2,860 mcf/day on Saturday.

Current inflow levels suggest that the expected restart of the plant’s third liquefaction train, or unit, had suffered a setback.

