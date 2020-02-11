Sacyr divests a further 47.5% stake in highway Autopista del Guadalmedina

MADRID, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Spanish construction company Sacyr has agreed to sell a 47.5% stake in Autopista del Guadalmedina, an Andalusian highway it operates, to Paris-based asset manager Mirova, Sacyr told Spain’s market regulator in a filing on Tuesday.

This is the second 47.5% stake Sacyr has sold, after selling the same portion to investment fund Aberdeen Infrastructure last October.

Together, the divestitures represent 95% of the highway. They will bring in about 455 million euros ($496.7 million), producing a capital gain of around 80 million euros, according to the filing.

Sacyr will continue to manage and operate the Autopista del Guadalmedina.

Mirova is affiliated to French bank Natixis