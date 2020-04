NAIROBI, April 29 (Reuters) - Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator, Safaricom, is unable to offer earnings guidance for the 2020/21 financial year because of the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Wednesday.

“We are operating in unpredictable times,” Peter Ndegwa, the firm’s new chief executive, told investors on an online briefing. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)