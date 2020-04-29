Kenya's Safaricom posts 13% rise in annual profit

NAIROBI, April 29 (Reuters) - Safaricom, Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator, posted a 13.3% jump in annual earnings before interest and taxation to 101.5 billion shillings ($949.49 million) on Wednesday.

The growth was driven by higher revenue from its internet provision business and its financial services business, M-Pesa, as well as its first ever drop in operating expenses, said Sateesh Kamath, the company’s chief financial officer.