Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 29, 2020 / 5:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kenya's Safaricom posts 13% rise in annual profit

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 29 (Reuters) - Safaricom, Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator, posted a 13.3% jump in annual earnings before interest and taxation to 101.5 billion shillings ($949.49 million) on Wednesday.

The growth was driven by higher revenue from its internet provision business and its financial services business, M-Pesa, as well as its first ever drop in operating expenses, said Sateesh Kamath, the company’s chief financial officer.

$1 = 106.9000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely

