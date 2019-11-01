Technology, Media and Telecommunications
Kenya's Safaricom says first half core earnings up 12.7%

NAIROBI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kenya’s largest telecoms operator Safaricom said on Friday its earnings before interest and taxes rose 12.7% to 49.8 billion shillings ($482.79 million) in the first half to end-September.

The firm, which is partly owned by South Africa’s Vodacom and Britain’s Vodafone, attributed the growth to increased revenue from its mobile financial service, M-Pesa, and its internet access provision. ($1 = 103.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

