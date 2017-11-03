UPDATE 1-Kenya's Safaricom EBITDA rises about 7 pct in H1

(Adds details, background)

NAIROBI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Safaricom’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 6.8 percent in the first half ended September, the Kenyan mobile operator said on Friday.

EBITDA rose to 54.27 billion shillings ($523.84 million) in the period from April 1 to Sept. 30, it said, from 50.81 billion shillings in the same period in 2016.

Earnings before interest and tax at the telecom company, which has Kenya’s biggest subscriber base, rose 20.6 pct to 37.5 billion shillings in the first half, Chief Financial Officer Sateesh Kamath told an investor briefing.

Service revenue was up 12 percent to 109.7 billion shillings.

Safaricom, which is 35 percent owned by Vodacom and 5 percent owned by Vodafone, has kept its EBIT guidance for the full year to end-March unchanged at between 71 billion shillings and 75 billion shillings, Kamath said.

Revenue from its mobile money services, M-Pesa, rose 16 percent to 30 billion shillings, while revenue from phone calls rose to 47.35 billion shillings from 45.7 billion shillings.

Earnings per share for Safaricom, which is typically the most traded stock on the Nairobi Securities Exchange on any given day, rose to 0.65 shillings from 0.60 shillings in the same period in 2016.