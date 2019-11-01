Internet of Things
UPDATE 1-Kenya's Safaricom first-half core earnings jump 12.7% on M-Pesa growth

NAIROBI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kenya’s largest telecoms operator Safaricom Plc reported a 12.7% jump in first-half core earnings on Friday and maintained its annual outlook, helped by strong performance of its mobile financial service, M-Pesa.

The firm, which is partly owned by South Africa’s Vodacom and Britain’s Vodafone, posted earnings before interest and taxes of 49.8 billion shillings ($482.79 million) in the half-year ended September, higher than 44.2 billion shillings, a year earlier.

The telco attributed the growth to increased revenue from M-Pesa and its internet access provision.

Revenue from M-Pesa, which allows users to send cash, save, borrow and pay for goods and services, soared 18.2% to 41.97 billion shillings, the company said.

Revenue from the mobile data business rose 4% to 19.78 billion shillings, Chief Financial Officer Sateesh Kamath told an investor briefing.

Free cash flow slipped nearly 3%, he said, attributing the fall to increased capital investments during the period.

“The impact of this will unwind in the second half of the year,” Kamath added. The company maintained its full-year core earnings guidance of 93-97 billion shillings.

Last month, Safaricom picked Peter Ndegwa, a Kenyan executive at Diageo Europe, to take up the role of chief executive from April next year, after the death of long-serving CEO Bob Collymore in July.

$1 = 103.1500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Aditya Soni

