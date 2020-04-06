Financials
Safaricom, Vodacom acquire M-Pesa from Britain's Vodafone - statement

NAIROBI, April 6 (Reuters) - Kenya’s leading telecom firm Safaricom and South Africa’s Vodacom said on Monday that they have completed the acquisition of the popular mobile money platform M-Pesa from Britain’s Vodafone, the companies said in a statement.

The firms said that the acquisition of M-Pesa’s brand, product development and support services from Vodafone was done through a newly-created joint venture.

“The transaction, which was first announced in 2019, will accelerate M-Pesa’s growth in Africa by giving both Vodacom and Safaricom full control of the M-Pesa brand, product development and support services as well as the opportunity to expand M-PESA into new African markets,” they said in a statement. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed, additional reporting by Emma Rumney in Johannesberg; editing by George Obulutsa)

