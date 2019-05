May 22 (Reuters) - SafeCharge International Group Ltd said payments technology firm Nuvei Corp would buy the company in an all-cash deal valued at $889 million.

Under the agreement, SafeCharge shareholders would receive $5.55 in cash for each share held.

Shares of SafeCharge were up 21.4 at 435 pence. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)