Payment firm SafeCharge first-half EPS down, revenue up

JERUSALEM, Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* Online payment service provider SafeCharge International Group reported on Thursday lower net profit in the first half despite higher revenue, citing reduced margins due to higher quality and lower risk of its customer base.

* The company, majority owned by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, earned 7.86 cents per diluted share in the first half of 2018, down from 8.06 cents in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 26 percent to $66.8 million.

* The value of transactions rose 59 percent year-on-year to $6.7 billion.

* SafeCharge said it raised its dividend for the period to 8.86 cents per share from 7.69 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen)