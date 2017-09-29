Judge greenlights Illinois class action over home inspections

Safeguard Properties, one of the country’s largest property inspection companies, must face a class action alleging that some of its inspections are actually attempts to collect debt for a mortgage servicer, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall in Chicago rejected Safeguard’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit, saying whether the company is a debt collector subject to federal law on collection practices is an open question that will have to be decided at trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x3hTlY