FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge greenlights Illinois class action over home inspections
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 29, 2017 / 9:59 PM / in 20 days

Judge greenlights Illinois class action over home inspections

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Safeguard Properties, one of the country’s largest property inspection companies, must face a class action alleging that some of its inspections are actually attempts to collect debt for a mortgage servicer, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall in Chicago rejected Safeguard’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit, saying whether the company is a debt collector subject to federal law on collection practices is an open question that will have to be decided at trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x3hTlY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.