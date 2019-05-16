Safestyle UK warns on profit as margin recovery lags

May 16 (Reuters) - British windows and doors retailer Safestyle UK Plc said on Thursday it expects annual profit to be below current market expectations, with margins recovering slower than it had hoped.

The company, which is trying to move past a tough year after setting a plan to stabilize its business, said in March that it expects to return to profitability in 2019, after it posted a bigger 2018 pretax loss, hurt by legal costs from its battle with a rival and increased labour expenses for contract workers.