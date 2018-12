Dec 17 (Reuters) - Safestyle UK Plc on Monday forecast a bigger loss for the year, as the British windows and doors retailer spends heavily to hire contract workers.

The company now expects full-year underlying loss before tax of between 8.2 million pounds ($10.3 million) and 8.6 million pounds. It had previously forecast a loss of about 6.5 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7946 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)