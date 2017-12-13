FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's windows retailer Safestyle sees modest 2017 earnings growth
December 13, 2017 / 7:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's windows retailer Safestyle sees modest 2017 earnings growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - British windows and door retailer Safestyle UK Plc said it expects 2017 full-year underlying pretax profit to come in below market expectations, as demand for its products weakens amid declining customer confidence.

The Bradford-based company said sales in the three months to Nov. 30 fell 0.3 percent by value and 6.8 percent by volume over 2016.

“We expect only modest growth in earnings over 2017,” said the retailer, which, along many other British retailers, had warned about a dip in confidence among consumers.

UK consumer spending power is being squeezed as inflation rises and wage growth falters. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
