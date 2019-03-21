Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 21, 2019 / 7:40 AM / in 2 hours

UK's Safestyle posts larger FY loss, sees return to profitability in 2019

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - British windows and doors retailer Safestyle UK Plc posted a larger-than-expected full year pretax loss on Thursday, hurt by a new competitor and increased labor costs for contract workers.

The company posted an underlying pretax loss of 8.7 million pounds ($11.50 million), higher than the expected range between 8.2 million pounds and 8.6 million pounds. However, it expects to return to profitability in 2019. ($1 = 0.7566 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

