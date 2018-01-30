South Africa's Eskom cannot commit to nuclear expansion - acting CFO

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s power utility Eskom cannot afford a nuclear power station expansion, acting Eskom chief financial officer Calib Cassim said on Tuesday.

South Africa’s government has said it will push ahead with its nuclear expansion plan but will now do so at a slower pace due to weak economic growth. With the only nuclear power station on the continent, South Africa is seeking to expand its nuclear, wind, solar and coal power capacity.

“I can’t go and commit to additional expenditure on a nuclear programme,” said Acting Eskom chief executive officer Calib Cassim during its results presentation.