French group Safran's Q3 core sales rise 11.4 pct, keeps outlook

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - France’s Safran posted an 11.4 percent rise in underlying third-quarter sales, led by aerospace and defence, and said it was “well on track” to meet full-year targets with the help of accelerating production of a new jet engine.

Safran co-produces the LEAP engine for Airbus and Boeing jets with General Electric.

Earlier this year it absorbed struggling French seats maker Zodiac Aerospace, and Safran said on Tuesday that it continued to benefit from above-average aftermarket growth.

The company, which also makes military systems, said third-quarter revenues grew 11.4 percent after stripping out the Zodiac acquisition and currency swings to 5.348 billion euros ($6.14 billion).