UPDATE 1-Safran braces for 737 MAX fallout after beating 2019 forecasts

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - France’s Safran posted a stronger-than-expected rise in 2019 core profit led by jet engine spare parts, but warned of flat-to-lower 2020 revenue, hit by Boeing’s 737 MAX grounding crisis.

The world’s third-largest aerospace supplier said operating profit rose 24.6% on a like-for-like basis to 3.82 billion euros ($4.2 billion) and revenue rose by an underlying 9.3% to 24.64 billion.

Analysts on average had expected 2019 operating income of 3.75 billion euros on revenue of 24.484 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The French company, whose products range from landing gear to life vests, posted growth across the board, notably at its recently acquired and restructured interiors division.

Aerospace propulsion profits rose 22%, though Safran confirmed that the grounding of the MAX after two fatal crashes had hit its cashflow by 700 million euros in 2019.

Safran co-produces the plane’s engines with General Electric . Their CFM joint venture gets a share of downpayments and final delivery revenues as they reach Boeing, and these have been disrupted by a delivery freeze followed by an output halt.

The crisis dominated a mixed outlook for 2020, with Safran predicting a fall of up to 5% in revenue even as operating income is set to grow around 5%. The company also said its medium-term objectives would be reviewed after the MAX returns to service, which it expects in the middle of the year.

Safran said it was assuming CFM would deliver 1,400 LEAP engines in 2020, down from a roughly comparable 1,736 deliveries in 2019.

It also promised unspecified savings in costs and overheads, a hiring freeze and lower R&D and capital spending.

The coronavirus, which has sharply hit air traffic that in turn drives parts revenues, is another wild card.

Widely watched civil-aftermarket revenues rose 9.9% in dollar terms in 2019 and Safran predicted growth in the “high single digits” in 2020 “as long as disruption created by the coronavirus on air traffic does not extend beyond Q1”.