UPDATE 1-Safran raises 2018 targets after beating H1 forecasts

(Adds details)

By Cyril Altmeyer

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - France’s Safran hiked full-year forecasts after posting better-than-expected sales and profit in the first half on strong demand for spares and services, and said the switch in its factories to a new model of jet engine was going as planned.

The world’s third largest aerospace supplier said the integration of cabins maker Zodiac Aerospace was also on track, and that it had agreed to compensate Dassault Aviation for a cancelled engine order without disrupting its profit outlook.

Safran reported a 20.3 percent underlying rise in first-half recurring operating profit to 1.386 billion euros on revenues which grew 10.1 percent organically to 9.506 billion. Analysts were on average expecting 1.249 billion euros of such profit on revenues of 9.479 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Safran predicted full-year growth of 20 percent in recurring operating income, compared with a previous forecast of close to 10 percent, and revenues up 7-9 percent compared with an earlier target of as much as four percent. It firmed up its free cash flow goal, saying this would be “comfortably” above half its operating income.

Aerospace suppliers are responding to a surge in airplane orders in recent years to cope with rising travel demand.

Safran, which co-produces the world’s most-sold series of jet engines with General Electric, said its widely watched civil aftermarket for spares and services grew 12.5 percent in the first half. It boosted its projection for full-year growth to 10-12 percent from “high single digits”.

Their CFM joint venture has experienced some delays in the delivering the new LEAP engine for Airbus and Boeing jets. But Safran trimmed its estimate for the short-term negative financial impact from the industrial switch in the second half. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Tim Hepher)