April 25, 2018 / 4:19 PM / in an hour

Aerospace group Safran posts higher Q1 sales and confirms 2018 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - French aerospace group Safran reported higher first quarter sales on Wednesday, with turnover lifted by its takeover of Zodiac Aerospace, and confirmed its 2018 outlook.

Safran said first-quarter adjusted revenues had risen to 4.22 billion euros ($5.1 billion), including a contribution of 369 million euros from the Zodiac Aerospace business.

Safran confirmed its general 2018 financial outlook for higher revenues and operating profits.

$1 = 0.8216 euros Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

