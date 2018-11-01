South Africa's finmin Mboweni says state airline should be closed down

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Thursday that loss-making South African Airways should be closed down, adding that decisions over the future of the state carrier were not under his remit.

“It’s loss-making, we are unlikely to sort out the situation, so my view would be close it down,” Mboweni told an investor conference in New York televised live on South African public broadcaster SABC. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Writing by Joe Brock Editing by James Macharia)