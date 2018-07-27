South African Express to resume flight schedules over the next few weeks

JOHANNESBURG, July 27 (Reuters) - South African state-run airline SA Express said on Friday it would resume its flight schedules in the next few weeks after its air operator certificate was reinstated on Thursday.

Citing safety concerns, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) in May grounded all 21 aircraft operated by SA Express, which has lost several executive managers suspended over graft allegations.

It lifted the suspension on Thursday after the airline managed to get two recertification approvals, including certificates of airworthiness for two of its aircraft. SACAA allowed SA Express to operate with only two of its aircraft in the time being.

“It’s all systems go now. Over the next few days we will complete the process to get our additional aircraft added to the air operator’s certificate,” said SA Express Acting Chief Executive Matsietsi Mokholo in a statement.

“We are confident that we will win back our market share and grow our business in the coming months and years.”